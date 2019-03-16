Colu Local Network (CLN) Trading 32.5% Lower This Week

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Colu Local Network has a market capitalization of $611,133.00 and approximately $644.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Colu Local Network token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00397393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.01701454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00235327 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00002099 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004933 BTC.

About Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,279,179 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork . Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network . The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu

Colu Local Network Token Trading

Colu Local Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

