Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of COLL opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $574.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $28.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.71 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 41.12% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 579.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,213,750 in the last three months. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 644.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 412.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.