Coimatic 3.0 (CTIC3) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Coimatic 3.0 has traded down 59.6% against the US dollar. One Coimatic 3.0 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Coimatic 3.0 has a total market capitalization of $533.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00391789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.01724012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00237702 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00002239 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic . Coimatic 3.0’s official website is coimatic.com

Coimatic 3.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 3.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coimatic 3.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coimatic 3.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

