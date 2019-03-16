Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Coherent by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR traded up $4.90 on Friday, hitting $140.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.26. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $223.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Coherent had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

