Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,148 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

