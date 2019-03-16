Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 41,812 Shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (BKN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,812 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $13.98 on Friday. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 41,812 Shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (BKN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/cohen-steers-inc-buys-41812-shares-of-blackrock-inv-quality-munic-trust-inc-bkn.html.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.