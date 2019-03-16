Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 24,422 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 184,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 3,742 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $31,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

