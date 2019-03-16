Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) EVP James Patrick Lennox Sells 977 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $69,943.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,413.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Patrick Lennox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, James Patrick Lennox sold 1,081 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $77,540.13.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, James Patrick Lennox sold 2,878 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $182,321.30.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $72.13. 4,805,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,133. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $366,248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,171.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,052,309 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,939,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $821,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,745,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,452,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,009,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $154,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

