CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,508 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4,803.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,006 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

