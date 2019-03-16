Close Brothers Group plc (CBG) Plans Dividend of GBX 22

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON CBG opened at GBX 1,501 ($19.61) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98). The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Shore Capital reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,665 ($21.76) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,565 ($20.45) price target (down previously from GBX 1,570 ($20.51)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,617.71 ($21.14).
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
