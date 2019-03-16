Close Brothers Group (CBG) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report published on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,565 ($20.45) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Shore Capital dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,665 ($21.76) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,654 ($21.61) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,617.71 ($21.14).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,501 ($19.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

