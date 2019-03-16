Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,608 Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mplx by 14.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth $133,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Mplx to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

MPLX opened at $32.99 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Mplx had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.6475 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.10%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

