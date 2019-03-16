Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $99,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Stock

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,069,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,335,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,781 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8,178.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,859,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,856,000 after purchasing an additional 456,445 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,670,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,331,790.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $84.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

