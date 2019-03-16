Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $177,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,090,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 326,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,159,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.45.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $129.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $177,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/claybrook-capital-llc-invests-177000-in-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.