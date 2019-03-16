Claybrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,336 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,901,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,219,000 after acquiring an additional 266,114 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $150,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,624.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Croyle sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $127,012.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at $225,254.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,696 shares of company stock worth $2,597,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.21 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 47.19%. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.9775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 93.88%.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

