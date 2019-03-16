Citigroup Trims Drax Group (DRX) Target Price to GBX 312

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 312 ($4.08) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRX. HSBC dropped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 398.67 ($5.21).

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 377.20 ($4.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65).

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 104,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.87), for a total value of £391,623.89 ($511,725.98).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

