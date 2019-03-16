Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,011 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,420,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.97. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

