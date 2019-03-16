Citigroup Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 301.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,435 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xencor worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,924 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Xencor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Xencor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Xencor to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Xencor stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Xencor Inc has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.40.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

