Citigroup Inc (C) Position Lifted by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

