Citadel (CTL) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Citadel has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $41,155.00 and $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

