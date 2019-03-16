Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Lessened by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,930 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,687,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,359 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,312,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,133,000 after acquiring an additional 230,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,278,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,952,000 after acquiring an additional 482,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,744 shares of company stock worth $6,135,021. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

