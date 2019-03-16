Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,744 shares of company stock valued at $6,135,021. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. 43,636,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,714,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

