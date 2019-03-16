Cineworld Group plc (CINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 390.17 ($5.10).

Several analysts have recently commented on CINE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Shares of CINE stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 297.80 ($3.89). 8,438,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 223.80 ($2.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Cineworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.