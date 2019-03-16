CIELO S A/S (CIOXY) & Fair Isaac (FICO) Head to Head Contrast

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CIELO S A/S alerts:

This table compares CIELO S A/S and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIELO S A/S 30.57% 21.74% 4.05% Fair Isaac 14.64% 46.97% 10.57%

CIELO S A/S has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIELO S A/S and Fair Isaac’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIELO S A/S $3.22 billion 2.31 $1.12 billion N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.03 billion 7.42 $142.41 million $4.34 60.69

CIELO S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac.

Dividends

CIELO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Fair Isaac does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CIELO S A/S and Fair Isaac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIELO S A/S 1 1 1 0 2.00 Fair Isaac 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $275.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.41%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than CIELO S A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CIELO S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats CIELO S A/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as associated professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CIELO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIELO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.