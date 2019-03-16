CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 195 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,850,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,598,000 after buying an additional 107,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,221,000 after buying an additional 108,339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,978,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,309,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,703,000 after buying an additional 151,132 shares during the period. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,595,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,035,000 after acquiring an additional 779,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $50,476.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $50,957.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,892 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

JEC stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

