CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 117 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,159,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,182,761,000 after buying an additional 191,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,092,000 after purchasing an additional 198,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,985,000 after purchasing an additional 482,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,766,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,879,000 after purchasing an additional 353,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,389,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 634,806 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $148,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 24,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $2,270,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,748.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,984 shares of company stock worth $3,252,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $94.04 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $756.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on PerkinElmer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.99.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

