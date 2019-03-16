CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Aphria Inc (APHA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 116,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aphria alerts:

Shares of APHA opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 4.20. Aphria Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cormark set a $15.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on Aphria in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded Aphria to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/cibc-asset-management-inc-buys-new-holdings-in-aphria-inc-apha.html.

Aphria Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.