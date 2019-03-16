Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $511.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total transaction of $3,067,905.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $28,282,624.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total transaction of $11,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,037 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $639.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $307.70 and a 1 year high of $646.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

