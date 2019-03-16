China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (CIFS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.62. 2,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,631,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

