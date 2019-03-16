ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.29. 235,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.12. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $185,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 585,331 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 66,583 shares of company stock valued at $835,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,206,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 145,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 137.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

