Change Path LLC Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Change Path LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $60.79 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,634 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $104,085.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 807 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $48,952.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,242 shares of company stock worth $5,683,836. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

