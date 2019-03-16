Challenger Acquisitions (CHAL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (LON:CHAL)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 21,762,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 3,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $592,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

Challenger Acquisitions Company Profile (LON:CHAL)

Challenger Acquisitions Limited has been formed to undertake acquisitions of target companies in the entertainment and leisure sectors with a particular focus on the attractions sector. The Company is engaged in engineering and delivering giant observation wheels. Its segments include Engineering, Investments and Corporate Center.

