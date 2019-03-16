CF Industries (CF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

CF Industries stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.55%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 887.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

