Centurylink (CTL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CenturyLink is focused on transforming its business operations through product evolution and digitizing of customer interactions, which augurs well for healthy revenue growth. The company is working with customers for a seamless transition to their 5G roadmaps while expanding its fiber footprint. CenturyLink believes the scale of its global assets alongside innovative product portfolio to be accretive to earnings. It has introduced Dynamic Connections as part of its Cloud Connect portfolio and announced the global expansion of its SD-WAN solutions. CenturyLink intends to return significant cash to shareholders while investing in revenues and EBITDA growth drivers. However, the stock has underperformed the industry over the past year on an average. The dynamics of the communications industry is largely governed by technological advancements which involves massive investments. This can dilute CenturyLink’s cash flow, going forward.”

CTL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered Centurylink from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Centurylink from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Edward Jones lowered Centurylink to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centurylink from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE CTL opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Centurylink has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centurylink will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $254,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $991,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,476,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,726.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 143,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 375,150 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 147,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,981,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,124,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 818,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

