CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,774 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of CenterPoint Energy worth $23,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Milton Carroll sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $111,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,000 shares of company stock worth $3,881,030. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

