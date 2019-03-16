Celtic (CCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.14), with a volume of 1827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).
The stock has a market cap of $154.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.
About Celtic (LON:CCP)
Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, a TV channel for the Celtic Football Club; and hires the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.
