Celtic plc (LON:CCP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.14), with a volume of 1827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).

The stock has a market cap of $154.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Celtic (CCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.00” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/celtic-ccp-sets-new-12-month-high-at-168-00.html.

About Celtic (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV, a TV channel for the Celtic Football Club; and hires the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.