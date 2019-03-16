Cellectis (CLLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cellectis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.76. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cellectis by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 96,847 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 447,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 96,096 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cellectis by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 420,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.