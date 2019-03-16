Cellectis (CLLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price objective on Cellectis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

CLLS opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $792.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.76. Cellectis has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $38.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cellectis by 25.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 96,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Cellectis by 27.3% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 447,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 96,096 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

