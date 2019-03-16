Celcuity (CELC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on Celcuity and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609. The company has a market cap of $209.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.24. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $31.00.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer.
