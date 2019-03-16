Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 135,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

CDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In other news, Director Abraham Eisenstat purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $298.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

WARNING: “Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/cedar-realty-trust-inc-cdr-shares-bought-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.