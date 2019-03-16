CDK Global Inc (CDK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,944,220 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 15th total of 2,307,952 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,553 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of CDK opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.72. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.00%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,922,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 131.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

