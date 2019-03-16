Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Position Lowered by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE opened at $97.06 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

In other news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $231,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

