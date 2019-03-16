CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) and Integer (ITGR) Financial Survey

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CBAK Energy Technology and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 1 3 0 2.75

Integer has a consensus target price of $86.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology -20.93% -1,530.60% -6.69% Integer 12.88% 12.56% 4.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Integer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $58.38 million 0.49 -$21.46 million N/A N/A Integer $1.22 billion 2.29 $167.96 million $3.80 22.55

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

Integer beats CBAK Energy Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. It also provides cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers, and non-rechargeable batteries; arthroscopic devices and components, including shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; and laparoscopic and general surgery products, such as harmonic scalpels, radio frequency probes, and ophthalmic surgery devices. Further, it provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems used in hip and knee replacement, trauma fixation, extremity, and spine surgeries. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for the energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

