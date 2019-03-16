Caxton Associates LP Invests $2.45 Million in Chemours Co (CC) Stock

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Chemours as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 122,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Chemours to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other Chemours news, VP Mark Newman sold 59,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $2,265,374.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $353,815.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,924 shares of company stock worth $3,924,730 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CC opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31. Chemours Co has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 98.83% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/caxton-associates-lp-invests-2-45-million-in-chemours-co-cc-stock.html.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.