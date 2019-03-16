Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.05 Million in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Stock

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,813 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 84,310 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.18. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 492,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $33,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $118,676,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $26,140.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,001,380 shares of company stock worth $68,772,378. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

