Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 94,495 Entergy Co. (ETR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 94,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,000. Entergy makes up approximately 1.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8,450.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,844,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,402 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Entergy by 497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 918,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 764,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,222,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,450,000 after buying an additional 445,500 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,127,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,576,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $138,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,364.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $705,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,872.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock worth $5,116,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/caxton-associates-lp-buys-shares-of-94495-entergy-co-etr.html.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.