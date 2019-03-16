CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (CPCAY) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -1.70

News stories about CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S earned a news sentiment score of -1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.90. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

