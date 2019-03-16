Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,379,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Caterpillar worth $937,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.24.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

