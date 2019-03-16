Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBIO. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.46. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 150.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 242,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 319,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 162,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.