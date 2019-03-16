Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Trading 15.7% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) shares rose 15.7% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 607,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 200,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CATB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush set a $28.00 target price on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.24% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $41.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Trading 15.7% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/catabasis-pharmaceuticals-catb-trading-15-7-higher-on-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule, which completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of additional rare diseases.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.